Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

SRE stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,501. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after purchasing an additional 315,774 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 300,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,716,000 after buying an additional 160,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

