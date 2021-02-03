Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.33. 1,192,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,343. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

