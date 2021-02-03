SENSO (SENSO) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One SENSO token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SENSO has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. SENSO has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $191,514.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000093 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SENSO Profile

SENSO (SENSO) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,241,334 tokens. SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com . SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

SENSO Token Trading

SENSO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENSO directly using US dollars.

