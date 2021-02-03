Sentinel Chain (SENC) Trading 19.2% Higher This Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $159,490.20 and approximately $40,826.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.01080315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00046326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00040577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.65 or 0.04583213 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00019735 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

SENC is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

