Sentinel (SENT) Market Cap Achieves $10.39 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and $324,007.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000241 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

