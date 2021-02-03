Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 183.33 ($2.40).

SRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of LON:SRP traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The company had a trading volume of 2,002,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,255. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.50. Serco Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24).

In other news, insider Roy A. Gardner bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

About Serco Group plc (SRP.L)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

