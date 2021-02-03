ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

Shares of NOW traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $576.65. 1,487,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,733. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $588.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.03. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total value of $2,075,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $36,698,629. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

