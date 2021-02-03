Share Buyback Plan Announced by eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Board

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $58.04. 7,761,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408,104. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

