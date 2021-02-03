Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,951 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,077,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.11. 177,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,690. The stock has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.68.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

