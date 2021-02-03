Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,836 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.0% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cascend Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.15.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $162.64. 582,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429,268. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average of $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.