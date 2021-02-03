Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 716 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 71.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $502,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,792 shares of company stock valued at $18,215,192 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

