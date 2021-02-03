Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after acquiring an additional 616,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in International Business Machines by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after acquiring an additional 279,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $119.17. 278,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,989,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day moving average is $122.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

