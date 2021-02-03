Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.34. The stock had a trading volume of 26,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,094. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.