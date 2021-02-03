Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,995,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 48,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,475 shares of company stock valued at $46,163,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.86 on Wednesday, hitting $169.89. The company had a trading volume of 180,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

