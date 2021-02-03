Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,618. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $207.58. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

