Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.90 on Wednesday, hitting $235.59. The company had a trading volume of 185,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,068. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.79.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

