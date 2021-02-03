Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $5.25 Million in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

FNF traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $968,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

