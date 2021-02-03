Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,626 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1,066.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Broadcom by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 21,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $9.87 on Wednesday, hitting $467.01. The stock had a trading volume of 83,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,047. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $476.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.