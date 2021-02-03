Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

