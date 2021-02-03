Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,879 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after buying an additional 816,352 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,883,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,092,000 after buying an additional 1,997,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after buying an additional 42,263 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $86.23. 101,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,662. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

