Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,178 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $14.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $858.67. The stock had a trading volume of 638,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,982,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $766.88 and a 200 day moving average of $509.40. The stock has a market cap of $813.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,722.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

