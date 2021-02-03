Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $13.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.84. 26,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $522.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,098 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.08, for a total value of $986,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total value of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,477 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,190. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.