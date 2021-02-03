Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Short Interest Update

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 5,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Lucas Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. 1,466,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,633. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.02%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

