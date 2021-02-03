Shivom (OMX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. During the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00068007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.18 or 0.00900770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047837 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.34 or 0.04650989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014835 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

OMX is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

