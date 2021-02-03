Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Decreases By 15.1%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 657,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after buying an additional 528,006 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Agilysys by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 275,614 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 803,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Agilysys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Securities lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $988.78 million, a PE ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

