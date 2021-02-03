Short Interest in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Drops By 15.9%

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $40.62. 3,215,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,445. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 13,709,733 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,763,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,553,000 after buying an additional 136,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 137.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after buying an additional 3,609,037 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $153,804,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,063,000 after buying an additional 1,643,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

