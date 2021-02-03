Short Interest in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Declines By 15.9%

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Also, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 52,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Investment by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 157,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Apollo Investment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apollo Investment by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

AINV stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $828.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 57.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

