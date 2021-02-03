Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expands By 15.0%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $553.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $573.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $511.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.50. The stock has a market cap of $232.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 241.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 382.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $33,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.