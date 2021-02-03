Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Grows By 17.5%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 263,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BW stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $319.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $132.50 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 15,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,644. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

