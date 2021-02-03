Short Interest in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Declines By 13.7%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,660,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 15,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,045,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,700 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,094,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 299,459 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.