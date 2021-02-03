Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Increases By 16.2%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $898.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $361.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.35 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 58.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.