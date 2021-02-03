Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Declines By 16.8%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 228,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $42,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $186,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELFB opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.49. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.