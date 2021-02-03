Short Interest in BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Increases By 16.5%

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRRGF opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. BerGenBio ASA has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Get BerGenBio ASA alerts:

BerGenBio ASA Company Profile

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bioavailable small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in two major cancer indications. The Phase II clinical trial program focuses on lung cancer, acute myeloid leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as melanoma and triple negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for BerGenBio ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BerGenBio ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.