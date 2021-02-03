Short Interest in BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Increases By 16.5%

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRRGF opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. BerGenBio ASA has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.39.
BerGenBio ASA Company Profile
Featured Article: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for BerGenBio ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BerGenBio ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.