Short Interest in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Decreases By 14.1%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. 515,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,006. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $884.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $14,466,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.