Short Interest in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Decreases By 15.0%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of BLUE opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $89,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.