Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Drops By 14.8%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Borregaard ASA stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. Borregaard ASA has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Get Borregaard ASA alerts:

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and sells biomaterials, biochemicals, and fine chemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers that are used as binding and dispersing agents for a range of applications, such as construction, industrial binders, agrochemicals, and batteries; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.