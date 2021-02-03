Short Interest in Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Drops By 15.0%

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

