Short Interest in Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Drops By 15.0%

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

