Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Decreases By 15.0%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 415,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,205. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $21.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

