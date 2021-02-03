Short Interest in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declines By 15.8%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 598,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 209.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.96.

OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

