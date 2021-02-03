Short Interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Drops By 14.2%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,340,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 22,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 10,707,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,849,594. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,345 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $6,040,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,116,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 786,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

