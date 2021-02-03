Short Interest in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Declines By 16.0%

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,122. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $43,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

