Short Interest in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Decreases By 15.2%

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 772,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. 798,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.64 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.