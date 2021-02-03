Short Interest in Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Rises By 15.0%

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DFIHY opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dairy Farm International has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61.
Dairy Farm International Company Profile
