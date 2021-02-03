Short Interest in Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Rises By 15.0%

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFIHY opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dairy Farm International has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

