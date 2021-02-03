Short Interest in Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Expands By 17.5%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 753,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 402.3 days.

Shares of BEVFF opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.87 million, a P/E ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from $2.60 to $2.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

