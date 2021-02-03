Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Grows By 16.2%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 173,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.