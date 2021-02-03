Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Grows By 16.2%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
