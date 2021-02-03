Short Interest in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Declines By 15.2%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,400 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 858,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of ETJ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,363. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.