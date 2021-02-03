Short Interest in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Declines By 13.4%

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,830. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69,271 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after purchasing an additional 695,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Edison International by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,866,000 after purchasing an additional 868,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,629,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,826,000 after buying an additional 276,378 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.