Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Grows By 16.5%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $114.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.88.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,473,000 after buying an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,338,000 after buying an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,601,000 after buying an additional 572,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.