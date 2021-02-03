Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Decreases By 13.7%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $637.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $276.08 and a 52-week high of $655.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $606.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 41,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1,350.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

