Short Interest in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Expands By 14.9%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,517,200 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 4,800,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.7 days.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FQVLF. Raymond James upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

